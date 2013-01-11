Justin Timberlake & Destiny's Child Announce New Music!

Nothing sticks with you for life like it does in middle school. Everything is FOREVER, everything is THE BEST, everything is DEVASTATING. You are so emotional and passionate and certain at that age – and it’s amazing. I was obsessed with The Spice Girls to the point of hysteria, which caused me to scream and cry when I saw them live (my dad took me and it was amazing)… I wanted more than anything for Britney and Justin to be happy. Like, I REALLY NEEDED them to be happy. My thoughts about Britney and Justin weren’t like, “Heyy, I hope they’re happy”, they were more like a researched, ongoing dialogue in my head about why they might not be happy, or how they could be happy, or how they understand each other because they grew up together and know what it’s like getting famous, and they’re from the south, and their moms are friends, and Justin loves Jamie Lynn…I mean, it went on and on.