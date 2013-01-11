Justin Timberlake & Destiny's Child Announce New Music!
Yesterday was a great day – HUGE! It was so amazing and huge and exciting because two of my favorite artists from my childhood/pre-teenage years announced they’d be releasing new music. First I saw that JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE put up this countdown video, letting the world know that he’s finally ready to give us more music. Babe, WE’RE READY TOO.
THEN Beyoncé – our queen! – announced that Destiny’s Child would be releasing new original music for the first time in years. IT’S ALL TOO MUCH.
It made me more excited than anything has in months. I’m not sure if that’s awesome, sad or anything at all… but it’s da truthhh!
It made me think about how even though I’m constantly a fan of new artists and new people, nothing feels as consuming or epic or important as the music made by artists I loved during my pre-teen years.
Nothing sticks with you for life like it does in middle school. Everything is FOREVER, everything is THE BEST, everything is DEVASTATING. You are so emotional and passionate and certain at that age – and it’s amazing. I was obsessed with The Spice Girls to the point of hysteria, which caused me to scream and cry when I saw them live (my dad took me and it was amazing)… I wanted more than anything for Britney and Justin to be happy. Like, I REALLY NEEDED them to be happy. My thoughts about Britney and Justin weren’t like, “Heyy, I hope they’re happy”, they were more like a researched, ongoing dialogue in my head about why they might not be happy, or how they could be happy, or how they understand each other because they grew up together and know what it’s like getting famous, and they’re from the south, and their moms are friends, and Justin loves Jamie Lynn…I mean, it went on and on.
It made me think about how much these ’90s stars & their music meant to me (a lot). In Beyoncé’s recent GQ article, she said referring to Pharrell, Justin Timberlake, Timbaland & The Dream: “We all started in the ’90s, when R&B was the most important genre, and we all kind of want that back: the feeling that music gave us.” .
Well, I want it back, too! And I’m ready for it.
In honor of some of their recent returns, here’s a playlist of the songs that got me through middle school (…it was a rough time, guys, but at least the music was GREAT).
Aaliyah – Try Again (Romeo Must Die: The Album)
OutKast – Ms.Jackson (Stankonia)
Justin Timberlake – Rock Your Body (Justified)
Jay-Z – Izzo (H.O.V.A) (The Blueprint)
Spice Girls – Wannabe (Spice)
Destiny’s Child – Bills, Bills, Bills (The Writing’s On The Wall)
Britney Spears – Stronger (Oops!…I Did It Again)
Christina Aguilera – Genie In A Bottle (Christina Aguilera)
Eminem – My Name Is (The Slimp Shady LP)
TLC – Unpretty (FanMail)
Missy Elliott – Get Ur Freak On (Miss E…So Addictive)
Dr.Dre – Next Episode (2001)
CARSON, THE MAN THAT SHOWED ME MUSIC IN THE ’90s.