Taylor Swift's First Unreleased Song Drops Tomorrow, and We Physically and Emotionally Can't Wait

For diehard Swifties, Thursday, February 11th, was the day we had all been waiting for, for quite some time. On Good Morning America, Taylor Swift announced her new album Fearless (Taylor's Version) would *finally* be out into the world in the coming months; however, it wouldn't be a Taylor Swift release announcement without a few Easter egg clues and of course, a new song. In celebration of Valentine's Day, the artist released her new version of "Love Story," which originally rocked Swiftie nation back in 2008. It's been a long, wild month of waiting and deciphering clues, but as of this morning, another sneak peek is on the way.

Earlier today, Swift took to Twitter to happily share that her first song from the vault will be available for listening tomorrow, March 25th, at midnight eastern. It's titled "You All Over Me (From the Vault)."

"HI. I wanted to let you know that the first "From the Vault" song I'm releasing from Fearless (Taylor's Version) comes out tomorrow at midnight eastern. It's called "You All Over Me (From The Vault)," she tweeted.

Before you start freaking out, hold on because it gets better. She replied to her own Twitter thread saying we can expect to hear vocals from some of her favorite artists, including Maren freaking Morris, who'll be doing the background vocals on "You All Over Me." Okay, now you can start freaking out!

"One thing I've been loving about these From The Vault songs is that they've never been heard, so I can experiment, play, and even include some of my favorite artists. I'm really excited to have @MarenMorris singing background vocals on this song!!"

*Cue us screaming uncontrollably.*

During her virtual announcement on GMA, the "Willow" singer announced the new and approved re-recording of Fearless would include 26 tracks (yaaasss, Taylor!!), and six never-before-released songs, which would be called "From the Vault." Basically, it's a time warp into the lyrical mind of 19-year-old Taylor, which we're totally here for.

On Instagram, she further explained why now seems like the perfect time to finally share her unreleased work.

"Only I know which songs I wrote that almost made the Fearless album. Songs I adored, but were held back for different reasons. I've decided I want you to have the whole story, see the entire vivid picture, and let you into the entire dreamscape that is my Fearless album," she continued. "This process has been more fulfilling and emotional than I could've imagined and has made me even more determined to rerecord all my old music."

It's been an uphill battle for Swift to say the least. Back in August 2019, she let fans know her first five albums would be rerecorded after it came to light that Scooter Braun held the masters to Swift's original music catalog and was unwilling to give it up. Thus, "Taylor's Version" was born, kicking-off with her second album Fearless.