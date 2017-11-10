It’s the day we’ve all been waiting for. After multiple single drops, plenty of drama, and a pinch of gossip, Taylor Swift’s new album is here. Reputation has finally hit shelves, giving T-Swift fans everywhere the opportunity to fangirl, coo, and analyze the album in its entirety. But now, there’s a new predicament that’s fueling our curiosity over everything Reputation, and that’s because Taylor Swift used lyrics from a Hilary Duff song and people are accusing her of stealing. And no, this isn’t just a couple words that are the same it’s an entire sentence. And it’s straight off of the song “Breathe In. Breathe Out.” off Hilary’s album of the same name.

In her song “Getaway Car,” Taylor sings,

"X marks the spot where we fell apart."

Which is the exact same line that Hilary has in her song. Okay, so while this could be a strange coincidence, all fingers are pointing to that not being the case. Apparently, back in 2015, Taylor mentioned on Tumblr that “Breathe In. Breathe Out.” was her favorite song off Hilary’s album, which is pretty suspicious when it comes down to it. This was all originally noticed by Caleb Stark, which he posted about on Live Journal, who’s apparently the hero we always needed. And this all leads to the biggest question of all…

Did Taylor have permission to use the lyric?



Unfortunately, we don't have answers yet, but it seems like the internet won't rest until we do.