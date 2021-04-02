Taylor Swift Dropped Clues for New Music and Fans Decoded It in Seconds

Just what we needed on a quiet Friday afternoon—Taylor Swift dropping by social media to leave a bunch of clues about new music and then just scamper away while Swifties piece together what it all means.

So naturally we got to work. And by that we mean to checked in with fellow Swifties on Twitter who are better at this than we are. First we have to consider the teaser video Swift posted on Instagram today. In the caption, she wrote, "The vault door is about to be as unhinged as you'll think I am after you watch this video. Level: Expert Happy decoding!"

We get the feeling she enjoys watching us try to figure this all out. What we know is that clearly there is more music coming from the vault. We knew this—she said previously that she would have six unreleased songs from the vault as part of her Fearless (Taylor's Version). We've gotten one so far, which means there's plenty left to come, *plus* we're pretty sure the album is dropping next week. Do we think we'll get any of these before the album?

Also, her Instagram video clearly shows jumbled letters that are definitely song titles.

It should come as no surprise that Swift's fans decoded her message in, like, a minute. This isn't our first go-round, ya know? Turns out we're pretty sure that the remaining five songs from the fault are called, "That's When," "Don't You," "Mr. Perfectly Fine," "Bye Bye Baby," and "We Were Happy." They join the previously released "You All Over Me," which featured Maren Morris.

And then naturally everyone made jokes over just how fast fans were able to figure it out. Never doubt the power of Swifties when it comes to figuring out the singer's Easter eggs.