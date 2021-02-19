Taylor Swift Just Called Herself the “4th Haim Sister," and She Might Be Right

We have all the evidence, and it's rock solid. Taylor Swift declared herself the fourth Haim sister, and after hearing her seamless vocals on the remix of Haim's "Gasoline," we're buying the claim, no questions asked.

Haim released a remix of "Gasoline" as part of their Women in Music Pt. III expanded album, which just dropped yesterday, February 18th. WIMPIII is the sister band's third studio album, and the second time Haim and Swift have collaborated. The trio hopped on Swift's "No Body, No Crime" on her 2020 album Evermore.

"Cancel the DNA test I'm the 4th Haim sister and this song is the only proof I need," Swift wrote in a February 18th tweet. She retweeted Haim's post about the "Gasoline" remix in which they said, "Since we released WIMPIII in June, Taylor had always told us that gasoline was her favorite. So when we were thinking about ways to reimagine some of the tracks from the record, we immediately thought of her."

"She brought such amazing ideas and new imagery to the song and truly gave it a new life," the sisters said in their statement. "Thank you @taylorswift for adding your incredible voice and spirit to a track that means so much to us."

Swift also shared a video posted to Haim's Instagram account showing Danielle Haim listening to the isolated vocals on the remixed "Gasoline." Swift plus Haim equals goosebumps galore.

You can check out the entire "Gasoline" remix track here, or head over to Spotify to listen to Haim's full extended version of Women in Music Pt. III.