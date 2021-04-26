Taylor Swift Revised Her ‘Folklore’ Credits and Now Joe Alwyn Is a Grammy Winner

Every time Taylor Swift releases an album, there are a few mysteries to be solved. Who are the songs about? What clues is she dropping about her personal life? But when Folklore's surprise drop happened, fans were greeted with a different kind of mystery after reading the album's songwriting credits: Who is William Bowery?

Eventually, fans had a hunch that the man who had helped Swift write "Exile" and "Betty" (along with producing and writing other tracks on both Folklore and Evermore) might be Swift's longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, and as Swift confirmed in her Disney+ documentary, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, they were right—and now, his true identity is finally credited.

Alwyn is now officially a Grammy winner, thanks to Folklore's updated credits.

People reported that Alwyn now appears as an artist on the Grammys' official website, named as a winner since Folklore took home Album of the Year at the 2021 awards. Now, he and Swift are both Grammy winners—that's a power couple for sure!

Though they typically keep their relationship on the down low, since Swift revealed Alwyn helped her with the albums, she's been a bit more open about the unexpected ways he's contributed to her music. She even thanked him in her Grammys acceptance speech.

“Joe is the first person that I play every single song that I write. I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine," she said.