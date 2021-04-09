Taylor Swift’s Re-Release of ‘Fearless’ Is Here, and Fans Have Absolutely No Chill

The day Taylor Swift fans have been waiting for is finally here. Fearless (Taylor's Version)—the first of Swift's re-recordings—dropped at midnight, and let's just say Twitter is exploding with excitement. Yes, we all heard these songs for the first time over 10 years ago. Yes, they still go as hard (if not harder) in 2021.

The new Fearless includes the album's original tracks and bonus tracks that came out in 2008, plus six songs from the vault that have never been released before. And because Swift is a musical magician, many of the album's songs sound exactly like the original recordings. Seriously, how does she do it?

Swift is well on her way to owning her own catalog of music, and this is just the first chapter. Fearless is far from Folklore, of course, but it's special in its own way, and it's bringing out all the nostalgia in her fans, especially as they analyze the tiny ways that Swift's version of the album differs from the original.

Many are also pointing out that Swift's vocals are stronger this time around, making her version of Fearless overall more solid than it was the first time around. Time and more experience will do that!

And of course, there's the camp of people delighting in Swift getting closer to *truly* owning all her work—and just generally joking about ownership.

It's the perfect Friday to reminisce about where we were (and who we were) the first time we heard Swift sing "I swore I was going to marry him someday, but I realized some bigger dreams of mine." So many feelings!