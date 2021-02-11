It's Happening! Taylor Swift Just Announced the Re-Release of ‘Fearless’

Swift is truly the queen of doing the most!

Good morning, America. Taylor Swift is giving us yet another gift. Swift is dropping her re-recording of "Love Story" tonight, February 11th, at midnight, which ultimately means...the entire new version of Fearless album is headed our way any day now.

"Good morning, America. It's Taylor," Swift began in her exclusive announcement on Good Morning America earlier this morning. "I'm so excited to share with you that tonight, at midnight, I'll be putting out my version of my song, 'Love Story,' which was originally on my album Fearless."

She continued, "I've now finished re-recording all of Fearless, which will be coming out soon."

Wait—don't start screaming just yet. There's more good news.

"My version of Fearless will have 26 songs on it because I've decided to add songs from the vault, which are songs that almost made the original Fearless album, but I've now gone back and recorded those so that everyone will be able to hear not only songs that made the album, but the songs that almost made it: the full picture," she told GMA.

We even got a brand new cover for the 26-song album and a personal message from Swift regarding her need (and eventual want) to re-record Fearless. "I've spoken a lot about why I'm remaking my first six albums, but the way I've chosen to do this will hopefully help illuminate where I'm coming from. Artists should own their own work for so many reasons, but the most screamingly obvious one is that the artist is the only one who really *knows* that body of work."

"For example, I only know which songs I wrote that almost made the Fearless album. Songs I absolutely adored, but were held back for different reasons...those reasons seem unnecessary now."

And you already know the Swifties decoded that wonky capitalization in her message to figure out that Fearless will drop on April 9th.

In short, the crowd has gone completely wild.