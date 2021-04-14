Taylor Swift Just Gave Us So Many Easter Eggs Pointing to the Next Re-Release...

Rather than give you a brief rundown as to how Taylor Swift is THE queen of Easter eggs, we thought we'd just jump right into the nitty-gritty that is her virtual guest appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The legendary performer and lyricist stopped by the late night show yesterday, April 13th, and we don't even know where to begin. There were addresses thrown out, a reference to multiple Stephen King novels, and then the overarching theme of New York City, which fans are taking as a reference to her hit song "Welcome to New York." So, consider this your official unofficial announcement that 1989 (Taylor's Version) is dropping *relatively* soon. Let's dig in!

Let's kick off with the wildest of them all. Apparently "Hey Stephen" is not about Stephen Colbert (which we don't think anyone was speculating anyway) but Stephen King, the bestselling author?!?

"I've never revealed this before to anyone, but "Hey Stephen" is about Stephen King," straight-faced Swift said. "He's amazing. The Dark Towers series changed my life, plus The Shining, The Stand, and don't even get me started on his short stories. Absolutely luminescent."

Swifties got sleuthing and found that King's The Dark Tower was released on June 10th, thus "Shake It off (Taylor's Version)" or 1989 (Taylor's Version) will be out on June 10th of this year.

Another fan backed up this theory saying Swift conveniently pasted seven red hearts to her mood board, a nod to when 1989 was released in 2014. Then! A fellow sleuther commented noting the odd cutouts of Lord of the Rings characters, which could possibly be a hint to "Out of the Woods," or "I Know Places," both of which are about running through the actual woods! Again, further proving 1989 is the next re-recorded album.

Then a lot of things happened with numbers, math, and random letters that honestly we don't even understand. Here are a few other dates and theories Swifties are throwing out there.

Suffice to say 1989 is going to be the next re-released album. Between the corny NYC tidbits about pizza slices, her telling Colbert to just "shake it off," and let us not forget she legit said "my album 1989" all in the same breath, we think it's safe to assume we're going to be time traveling back to the 2014 Taylor Swift era! Eeeek!