Remembering singer Mahalia Jackson, whose voice helped guide the civil rights movement

The songstress relocated to Chicago in her late teens in hopes of becoming a nurse, but she made money working as a maid and doing various odd jobs. Still, she continued pursuing her passion by singing at the Greater Salem Baptist Church. Her rich, vibrating voice dazzled clergy and lay members alike, and by the mid 1930s, she was singing by herself for church programs across the country. Mahalia's first taste of mild fame came in 1947/1948, with the release of "Move On Up A Little Higher."The single sold over a million copies and was even played on the radio alongside secular songs. The crossover success of "Move On Up A Little Higher" created a lane for other gospel acts that came much later, including The Clark Sisters ("You Brought the Sunshine") and BeBe & CeCe Winans ("Addictive Love").