Relive the Best Musical Performances From This Year's MTV VMAs

Last night's 2021 MTV Video Music Awards was a hot night for music—and celebrity power couples. (We're still reeling over the fact that Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian introduced Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker as their "future babies daddies.") Justin Bieber led the award show with seven nominations and took to the stage for a special performance of "Stay" and "Ghost" with The Kid LAROI. Emerging artist Olivia Rodrigo also had a big night, taking home three VMAs including Best New Artist, Push Performance of the Year, and Song of the Year for her record-breaking hit "Drivers License."

After pivoting to a no-audience format last year, MTV returned to its original layout with a live audience front and center. Over 20 artists graced the VMAs stage to perform this year's top hits, which featured Kacey Musgraves, Lil Nas X, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, and the program's host, Doja Cat. Watch all of the performances below.

"LaLa" and "Empire State of Mind" by Alicia Keys feat. Swae Lee

"Girl From Rio" by Anitta

"Industry Baby" and "Montero" by Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow

"Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See," "Scenario," "Touch It," "Pass the Courvoisier," and "Look at Me Now" Medley by Busta Rhymes feat. Spliff Star

"Don't Go Yet" by Camila Cabello

"Have Mercy" by Chlöe Bailey

"Been Like This" and "You Right" by Doja Cat

"Star-Crossed" by Kacey Musgraves

"Future Starts Now" by Kim Petras

"Bad Habits" and "Shivers" by Ed Sheeran

"Learn to Fly," "Shame Shame," and "Everlong" by Foo Fighters

"Stay" and "Ghost" by Justin Bieber feat. The Kid LAROI

"Papercuts" by Machine Gun Kelly feat. Travis Barker

"Wild Side" by Normani

"La Funka" by Ozuna

"RAPSTAR" by Polo G

"Summer of Love" by Shawn Mendes feat. Tainy

"Lifetime" and "It Gets Better" by Swedish House Mafia

"Saturday" by Twenty One Pilots

"Bitch From da Souf," "Muwop," and "Big Energy" by Latto

"Trap," "Sucks to Be You," and "Roses" by SAINt JHN

"good 4 u" by Olivia Rodrigo