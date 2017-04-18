Over 100 musicians signed this guitar in order to raise money for Planned Parenthood

When an important organization is in jeopardy, some people will go above and beyond to help out. Musicians like Katy Perry and Lady Gaga signed a guitar for Planned Parenthood, and they’re just two of the over 100 musicians who did. Who would have thought that there’d be enough room for over 100 signatures?

This insanely cool acoustic is the grand prize in a raffle, with the proceeds going straight to Planned Parenthood.

It should come as no surprise that the fundraiser is being set up by the folks behind 7 Inches for Planned Parenthood, a collaboration of artists celebrating the organization that’ll be out soon on vinyl and downloadable online.

Michael Stipe, Tom Petty, Ryan Adams, John Legend, and Foo Fighters have all lent their signature for the cause. The guitar, a Gibson, has been in the hands of many influential individuals. And it could be yours to own.

Here’s how to enter: Go to plannedparenthoodpromo.com, and donate at least $10 to Planned Parenthood.

The guitar was donated by LA’s Old Style Guitar Shop, and it took around 5 months to gather all of the signatures. So, this has definitely been a work in progress.