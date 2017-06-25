Niall Horan and Liam Payne had a mini-One Direction reunion, awww
Be still, our beating hearts. Because Niall Horan and Liam Payne had a mini One Direction reunion, and it was the cutest thing EVER. Both boys were playing at radio station WZPL’s ZPL Birthday Bash in Indiana and had time to hang out with each other. It has been over 18 months since 1D went on their hiatus.
Now that the boys are all exploring their solo careers, it is so awesome to see them together goofing around like old times.
Though they’re not together all the time like they used to be, it is clear that their bonds are still strong. They are super supportive of each other. For example, Liam went to see Niall perform at the Wango Tango in May. false
While he was on his way to the radio station, Liam mentioned that Niall would also be playing the concert via his InstaStories. Of course, many fans were on the edge of their seats waiting to see if there would be a photo to commemorate the moment. The boys, who have always been devoted to their fans, did not disappoint.
They gave us a short video on InstaStories, which is even better than a photo!
false
The video, which has been widely shared via Twitter, did not disappoint fans who miss One Direction’s shenanigans. Niall Horan and Liam Payne are being total goofballs, and seem to be in part of the venue that also has a stable for a horse show. They were in Indiana, after all. Niall jokes that his friend “Payno” is going to ride the lone horse left in the stable. (That’s Liam’s nickname, for those not in the know.) True, it still may be a while before 1D fully reunites. Because they are all crushing the solo thing right now. But, it was so great to see that the boys still remain as tight as ever!