Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" music video just dropped, and he's showing off some *major* muscles

It was just last week that we lost our minds over Ed Sheeran’s Castle on the Hill music video, and now Sheeran’s release his Shape of You video, which is seriously leaving us breathless.

Seriously, you’ll probably agree that the best Ed Sheeran videos are the ones where he himself is the star, and today is our lucky day because not only is he busting moves in nearly every frame, but he looks super fit and strong. The lyrics express, “I’m in love with the shape of you,” and they pretty much encompass how we feel.

Ready to feel your heart flutter for this muscle man and his sweet voice?

It’s Ed Sheeran like we’ve never seen him before! Ummmmm we’re talking about his body, but also that ending! Yeah, you probably weren’t expecting sumo wrestling, but it happened.

Naturally, the internet is going crazy for the video (how does he manage to get better every time?).

Should we go ahead and watch him sing it live? YES WE SHOULD!

These lyrics are gonna be in our heads all day, “I’m in love with the shape of you / We push and pull like a magnet do / Although my heart is falling too / I’m in love with your body.” Not that anyone is complaining.

We just love how Sheeran pours so much tender emotion into his music…he really is one of a kind. And um, we could get used to Ed Sheeran the boxer.