Billie Eilish Just Announced Her Second Album, and We Can't Contain Our Excitement

It's finally happening. Grammy-winning mega superstar music genius (we're fans, okay?) Billie Eilish is blessing us with her second album this summer, and the day can't come soon enough. Eilish shared the news on Instagram today, letting us know that newness is just around the corner.

Eilish wrote that the new album will be called Happier Than Ever and will be released July 30th. But if that's too long for you to wait, she also announced that her next single will be out *this week*. Thursday, to be exact.

"MY NEW ALBUM 'Happier Than Ever' OUT JULY 30TH! this is my favorite thing i've ever created and i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it. i can't even tell you. i've never felt so much love for a project than i do for this one. hope you feel what i feel," the singer wrote on Instagram alongside the album cover.

The new Billie Eilish era is already strikingly different from the what we've gotten to know during the course of her first album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which was released in 2019. The album has sold millions of copies, topped all the charts, and won Eilish an Album of the Year Grammy at the 2020 award show (among others). The album has plenty of dark undertones to it, which Eilish matched with her style, keeping her recognizable black and lime green hair in place until after the 2021 Grammys, when she flipped the switch to focus on sharing her new album.

Now Eilish is blonde as can be and seems ready to share her recent happiness with the world. Her fans, as to be expected, have been going wild on Twitter since the announcement.