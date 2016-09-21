Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj are headlining a TIDAL benefit concert for this important cause

The collaborative power of Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj is never to be underestimated. May I present to you, Exhibit A:

As two of the reigning empresses (stakeholders) of TIDAL, Bey and Nicki are uniting their ***flawless forces once again to headline TIDAL X1015.

TIDAL X1015 is a benefit concert organized by the star-studded music streaming service. They organized a similar concert for the first time last year. The sure-to-be-“lit” performance will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn — a stadium that TIDAL’s current owner, Jay Z, famously helped bring into existence.