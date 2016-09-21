Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj are headlining a TIDAL benefit concert for this important cause
The collaborative power of Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj is never to be underestimated. May I present to you, Exhibit A:
~joint queendom~
TIDAL X1015 is a benefit concert organized by the star-studded music streaming service. They organized a similar concert for the first time last year. The sure-to-be-“lit” performance will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn — a stadium that TIDAL’s current owner, Jay Z, famously helped bring into existence.
All proceeds from the concert on October 15th (hence the title) will be donated to the Robin Hood Foundation, an organization focused on eradicating poverty in New York City and improving education for the city’s children through school programs.
A bound-to-be amazing concert for an even more amazing cause.