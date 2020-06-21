Music

Most Recent

JoJo Siwa Slammed Nickelodeon for Not Letting Her Perform Her Own Songs
"Being treated as only a brand is fun until it’s not," she tweeted.
Relive the Best Musical Performances From This Year's MTV VMAs
From Olivia Rodrigo to Lil Nas X and beyond.
Missy Elliott Opened Up About Her Early Music Days and Struggling to Fit In
"I don't think people understood the music."
You Just Gotta See Lorde Go Blonde for Her Goop-y "Mood Ring" Music Video
If this doesn't look like the chillest spa day ever...
Normani Said She's "Reinventing" Herself After Feeling Like the Underdog in Fifth Harmony
“A lot of breakthroughs are happening these days.” 
Every Clue From Taylor Swift's Cryptic 'Red' Instagram Post Decoded
Leave it to Swifties to figure it out in no time at all.
More Music

The 19 Most Healing Breakup Songs to Help You Move On
From Olivia Rodrigo's "good 4 u" to Beyoncé's "Irreplaceable."
The Art for Halsey's New Album Beautifully Celebrates Motherhood
The album is all about the "joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth."
Britney Spears' Manager Just Resigned—and Claims Spears Wants to Retire
Lil Nas X Had the Best Night Ever at the BET Awards, and Twitter Is Living for It
Mary J. Blige Candidly Reflects on Her Depression in New Documentary About Her Life
Of Course the Cast of 'Friends' Sang "I'll Be There for You" for Carpool Karaoke

Kiely Williams Teased a Cheetah Girls Reunion, and We Would Like to See It

"I can't see all the women saying no to that."

All Music

Watch Pink's Aerial Performance With Her Daughter, Willow, at the BBMAs
Nicki Minaj Got Real About How Her Hiatus From Music Affected Her Mental Health
Pink Hated Being Pitted Against Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera Back in the Day
Miley Cyrus Sweetly Reminisced About Liam Hemsworth, and We're Feeling Emotional
Yes, the Internet Is *Still* Buzzing Over Harry Styles’ Entire Brits Look
Taylor Swift Gave a Mic-Drop-Worthy Speech at the Brits, and We Are So Glad We Stan
Billie Eilish Just Announced Her Second Album, and We Can't Contain Our Excitement
Taylor Swift Revised Her ‘Folklore’ Credits and Now Joe Alwyn Is a Grammy Winner
Taylor Swift Just Gave Us So Many Easter Eggs Pointing to the Next Re-Release...
So Maybe We Have Kelly Clarkson to Thank for Taylor Swift’s Re-Released Music
Taylor Swift’s Re-Release of ‘Fearless’ Is Here, and Fans Have Absolutely No Chill
Cardi B Is Fed Up With Not Getting Paid What She Deserves When She’s “a Whole Artist”
Taylor Swift's "Mr. Perfectly Fine" Has a Connection to One of Her Most Beloved Songs Ever
Taylor Swift Dropped Clues for New Music and Fans Decoded It in Seconds
Demi Lovato Recreated Her Overdose For a New Music Video, but Not Everyone's a Fan
Taylor Swift's First Unreleased Song Drops Tomorrow, and We Physically and Emotionally Can't Wait
Twitter Is Convinced Selena Gomez’s Throwback Photos With Taylor Swift Mean a Collab Is Coming
Britney Spears Shared a Rare Throwback Video of Herself Singing as a Teenager
Here’s Why People Are Upset About Billie Eilish’s Record of the Year Win at the Grammys
Beyoncé Just Earned Her Spot in Grammys History With Her 28th Win
Megan Thee Stallion Is the First Female Rapper to Win the Best New Artist Grammy in 2 Decades
Taylor Swift Dropped A Snippet of the New "Wildest Dreams" Version And It's Making Us Emotional
Taylor Swift Just Dropped a Clue About Her Top-Secret Grammys Performance
As If We Didn’t Love Him Enough Already, the Duke Defended Taylor Swift on ‘SNL’
Taylor Swift Just Called Herself the “4th Haim Sister," and She Might Be Right
