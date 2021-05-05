Twitter Is Begging for a Taylor Swift Soundtrack on Joe Alwyn’s New Netflix Movie

Is it time for Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn to collaborate again? Twitter sure seems to think so! The trailer for Alwyn's upcoming Netflix movie has been released, and there is so much buzz about a potential Swift soundtrack to go along with it. After the hits they created on Folklore and Evermore, it might not be such a bad idea!

On Tuesday, Netflix debuted the trailer for The Last Letter From Your Lover, which is based on the Jojo Moyes novel of the same name and will hit the streaming platform on July 23rd.

The movie stars Alwyn, along with Felicity Jones, Callum Turner, Shailene Woodley, and Nabhaan Rizwan—and now, fans are hoping to add Swift to that lineup in some capacity.

The movie is about a journalist (played by Jones) who finds letters written between a couple in the '60s and wants to find out what actually happened between them all those years ago. It actually sounds like something right up Swift's alley, so it's no surprise that fans are begging her to get involved.

Since the love story in this movie is described as an "illicit affair," fans feel that it's only right if Swift's song "Illicit Affairs" makes the soundtrack.

Others wonder if Swift releasing that song was a spoiler for the movie, an entire year early. Knowing the 31-year-old singer and her love of Easter eggs, would it really be that surprising if this theory is correct?

Others pointed out how similar it looks to something Swift would have dreamed up herself. "Wildest Dreams" music video, anyone?

Whether or not Swift ends up on the soundtrack, this movie looks good. Aside from the opportunity to see Alwyn show off his acting chops, it looks like Woodley will, once again, blow us away with this role, and honestly, is anyone gonna turn down what looks like an amazing romance movie?