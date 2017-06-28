Hugh Jackman and Michelle Williams will make your heart skip a beat in "The Greatest Showman" trailer

Movie lover’s rejoice. The first trailer for The Greatest Showman, starring Hugh Jackman and Michelle Williams was just released and it’s going to be the best two and a half minutes of your day.

Seriously, your heart will skip a beat.

The gorgeous trailer introduces us to P.T. Barnum, a charming, but down-on-his-luck man struggling to provide for his wife, Charity (Williams) and daughters — until he begins to build what would become the most famous circus on Earth.

Throughout, we meet the talented individuals who would make up his act — including glimpses of trapeze artist Anne (Zendaya) and singer Jenny Lind (Rebecca Ferguson). Then there’s Phillip (Zac Efron), a man with a flare for show business.

It’s hard to tell too much about the film, as the bulk of the trailer is a sweeping montage of Barnum transforming into the “greatest showman.”

But, it certainly looks like the film will tell a heartwarming tale of the American dream.

“Every one of us is special, and nobody is like anyone else. That’s the point of my show,” Barnum tells one potential star. Towards the end of the trailer, he drives that point home, saying, “No one ever made a difference by being like everyone else.”

With music from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul — who are fresh off Academy Award and Tony wins for their work on La La Land and Dear Evan Hanson, respectively — we would expect nothing short of phenomenal. While we only got a glimpse of the budding romance between Zendaya and Efron’s characters, it certainly looks like the circus performers hold the key to Barnum’s show.