"Star Trek 4" might not happen, and say it ain't so

It’s been almost a year since Star Trek Beyond hit theaters and we are all in for the next film. But it turns out that star Zachary Quinto isn’t even 100% sure Star Trek 4 is happening. So should we start getting worried? The good news is that Zachary is hoping for Spock to return. Beam him into Star Trek 4, please!

It’s seemed like full steam ahead for Star Trek 4 (AND with more Chris Hemsworth!!) but we haven’t heard much about the film in awhile. It seems that a script is underway, but without it completed, there’s still a chance it might not happen.

startrek.gif Credit: Paramount Pictures

This is what Spock himself Zachary Quinto told The Today Show:

“I know that they are working on a script for another one and we’ll see how that all plays out, but the nice thing about that experience is that the time in between those big tentpole films allows us to go off and cultivate a lot of different creative experiences for ourselves.…I’m hopeful that we’ll do another one, but there’s no guarantee.”

Ok, Zach, but what does that really mean?! “No guarantee” sounds kinda scary to Trek fans. And yes, there’s a TV series coming, but what’s the future of the films? Recently Chris Pine was also asked about the possibility of Star Trek 4:

“I will be back as many times as they ask me. I love the tall man they call Thor. I’ll do this film. If you can talk to J.J. [Abrams] for me, please do. Let him tell me. I’d like to find out so I can plan my life.”