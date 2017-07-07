While this isn't a competition, the end credit scene of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" is the best end credit scene

If you’ve ever seen a Marvel movie before, you know that there’s one thing to keep in mind as you watch: You cannot, under any circumstance, leave before the end credits are over.

This tradition dates back to the very first Iron Man movie in 2008, when, out of nowhere, Nick Fury showed up at Tony Stark’s house. Since then, we’ve been treated to all sorts of cool teases and Marvel in-jokes for what’s to come later on. With Spider-Man: Homecoming now in theaters, we’ve once again got two tags. One clearly sets up future Spider-Man movies (yay!), and the other…well, the other reminds us that we’ve spent a whole lot of time over the last decade watching the credits of Marvel movies.

Minor spoilers for Spider-Man ahead.

cap.png Credit: Marvel

Throughout the movie, we’re treated to quick school-friendly PSAs from Captain America, who seems to have accidentally agreed to film a lot of these in his spare time. Steve pops up to teach Peter Parker and his friends about staying in shape and our changing bodies (read: puberty). But it’s his last PSA that’s the real kicker. The scene shows up as the second tag of the movie, and Cap’s here to teach us a very important lesson: Patience.

Yes, patience. Because sometimes we sit through 8+ minutes of names scrolling across the big screen in hopes of finding out what’s next for our Marvel heroes…only to find out that there’s nothing at the end of the movie. Captain America is literally making fun of us, so it’s nice to see that he’s finally figured out what passes for humor in 2017.

With a big grin on his face, he addresses the still-crowded theater:

"Hi, I'm Captain America, here to talk to you about one of the most valuable traits a solider or student can have: Patience. Sometimes patience is the key to victory. Sometimes it's leads to very little. It sees like it's not worth it, and you wonder, why you waited so long for something so disappointing."