Watch Kristen Stewart Become Princess Diana in the Stunning Trailer for 'Spencer'

The highly anticipated Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart, is drawing closer to its theatrical release, and now we have our first taste of the actress as the iconic Princess Diana. Neon officially released the teaser trailer for the movie on August 26th after giving a sneak peek at CinemaCon the day before, and to say we are more excited than ever for this movie would be an understatement.

The movie, directed by Pablo Larraín and set for release on November 5th, really hones in on the deep struggles Princess Diana faced while a member of the royal family. The synopsis for the film reads, "The marriage of Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since grown cold. Though rumors of affairs and divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at the Queen's Sandringham Estate." It goes on to detail that Spencer is the tale of what perhaps happened over those few days and how far down Diana's pain reached.

But perhaps what is the most stunning about this first glimpse at the film is how perfectly Stewart embodies the People's Princess. Right down to her facial expressions and mannerisms, Stewart truly is Princess Diana.

Stewart stars across from Jack Farthing as Prince Charles, as well as Timothy Spall, Amy Manson, and more. "Spencer is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life," Stewart previously said, per Variety. "It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name: Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her."

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in Spencer Credit: Neon

The film was shot earlier this year in both Germany and the U.K. and production has slowly been trickling out details as the release date gets closer. We'll be curious to see how the story unfolds in the eyes of the creatives behind it. Though based on a news headline—Diana and Charles' split—that we all know, this story is a fictionalized view of what could have actually happened. Judging by the dark tones of the poster and trailer, we can only imagine the pain we'll see Stewart's Diana experience.