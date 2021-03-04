Regé-Jean Page Is Starring in a Movie With Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, and We’re Already Sweating

We're *very* okay, but we're also not okay at all.

We don't know what we did to deserve this beautiful, amazing, jaw-dropping bit of news, but we're not about to start asking questions. Regé-Jean Page of recent Bridgerton fame, Ryan Gosling, and Chris Evans, are set to co-star in a new Netflix film called The Gray Man and, um, well, we're speechless.

In July 2020, Deadline reported that Netflix picked up The Gray Man, a spy-thriller based on the first novel in a Mark Greaney series. It's slated to be Netflix's most expensive film so far with a budget upward of $200 million.

At the time, Deadline reported that Gosling and Evans had already signed on to the project with Gosling set to play Court Gentry (a.k.a. the Gray Man), a freelance assassin and former CIA operative, and Evans as Lloyd Hansen, Gentry's former CIA cohort who is now hunting Gentry down with the end goal being murder.

The Gray Man's script was penned by Joe Russo and edited by Captain America and Avengers writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, and be directed by both Joe & Anthony Russo who directed Avengers: Endgame. "For those who were fans of Captain America: Winter Soldier, this is us moving into that territory in more of a real-world setting," Anthony Russo told Deadline. "That's what this movie really means for us."

As of right now, it's unclear who Page will play in the upcoming film, but the IMDb page attached to the project has him listed along with Ana de Armas, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, and of course, Gosling and Evans. Truth be told, we don't care who Page plays—as long as he's in the film, that's all that matters.