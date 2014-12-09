Princess Rap Battle: Star Wars' Leia vs Galadriel from Lord Of The Rings

The battle rapping princesses are back and they are not doing the Disney darlings again. If you are not a J.R.R. Tolkien fan but know pop culture Galadriel is the character Cate Blanchett played in the The Lord Of The Rings movies and she’s the “greatest of elven women.” Beleedat! Princess Leia, if you are not into pop culture at all, is from the Star Wars universe and if I have already lost you she is the one that looks like she has cinnamon rolls on the sides of her head. So, now that that is out of the way these two powerful princess are about to go toe-to-toe in a no holds barred rap battle. This will not be nice. Watch these two hit below the belt and use some NSFW language to fight it out to be the queen of fantasy sci-fi rap in this Princess Rap Battle!