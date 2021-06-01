Nicole Kidman Is Celebrating 20 Years of ‘Moulin Rouge’ With Fun Throwback Photos

In honor of Baz Luhrmann's Moulin Rouge's 20th birthday on June 1st, star Nicole Kidman took to Instagram on May 31st to share a few of her favorite stills and promotional shots from the 2001 film.

"Some of my favorite memories from #MoulinRouge!" Kidman captioned the collection of pics. "The greatest thing you'll ever learn is just to love, and be loved in return ❤️ 20th anniversary is tomorrow!"

She shared a handful of images of herself and costar Ewen McGregor. They played the romantic leads Satine and Christian in the jukebox musical, which was nominated for eight Oscars at the 74th Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Kidman's performance.

"Two of my favorite people in one photo. Love you both! xo," American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy commented. Anya Taylor-Joy wrote the lyric, "We could be loversssssss♥️🙏" And Kylie Minogue, who played the Green Fairy in the movie, added, "💖I💖C💖O💖N💖."

Luhrmann, who also directed Romeo + Juliet and The Great Gatsby, also paid tribute to Moulin Rouge's 20th anniversary. He shared his collection of behind-the-scenes memorabilia from the film, including several storyboard sketches from the opening sequence.

"There is a week to go until the anniversary for the USA release of Moulin Rouge and I'm running out of things in my bottom drawer, but it seems you guys do want more so here's what I've got..." he captioned his final post last week.