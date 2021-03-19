Mila Kunis Is Unrecognizable as a Heroin Addict in New ‘Four Good Days’ Trailer

In the new trailer for Mila Kunis' upcoming film, it's almost impossible to recognize the actress behind her character's blonde hair and tired eyes stricken with addiction. Released yesterday, the trailer for Four Good Days, spends two and a half minutes on a look at what to expect from this harrowing film.

Based on the true story by Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post writer Eli Saslow, Four Good Days stars Glenn Close as Deb, the mother to Kunis' Molly. In a story that too many people know too well, Molly struggles with heroin addiction and nearly reaches the edge before Deb does everything she can to bring her back.

In the four hardest days she'll experience, Molly has to stay clean from opioids before a doctor will give her the shot of an opiate antagonist to dull heroin's high for her. What follow are glimpses of the pain her body goes through for those four important days.

Kunis looks every bit of the part of a woman who's battling her demons, something that's a far cry from pretty much every other role she's played in her career. Jackie from That '70s Show is long gone in this incredibly emotional role for Kunis.