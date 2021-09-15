Michael Vartan Revealed That He Had *Feelings* for Drew Barrymore During 'Never Been Kissed'

It's hard not to feel a bit emotional when watching the iconic kiss at the end of the 1999 movie Never Been Kissed starring Drew Barrymore and Michael Vartan. But according to Vartan, he felt a little more than just emotional when they shot that scene. Vartan surprised Barrymore during a special cast reunion on the September 14th episode of The Drew Barrymore Show and told his never-been-heard story about Never Been Kissed.

"I get up to the mound, we embrace and we start kissing and you really kissed me," Vartan recalled. "And I was not ready for it, in the least. And I'm a man. I was a very young man, back then. I had feelings and the feelings were just...they just happened."

As the crowd oohed, Vartan continued, "And I very quickly realized I was in a very bad spot, because I was wearing very loose slacks and I thought, 'This is gonna be a disaster when they cut. I must preemptively end this.'"

"So what I did was, in a panic, I just yelled 'cut' and bent over and said, 'Oh guys, sorry, my back. I put my back out playing ball,'" Vartan said. "Do you not remember me cutting the first take?"

He continued, "Anyway, I went off into my corner and I was thinking horrible thoughts like, 'Dead puppies, dead puppies.' Finally, I was able to compose myself and luckily the subsequent scenes went on without a hitch."

Vartan concluded by telling a blushing Barrymore, "You're a very good kisser."

Barrymore confessed that she certainly "went for it" during the kiss because Vartan wasn't married at the time and therefore she figured she wouldn't offend anyone. And she also complimented him on doing the "ultimate in romance with a kiss," when he put his hands on her face during the makeout shesh.