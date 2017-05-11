Keira Knightley is iffy about Andrew Lincoln's beard in the "Love Actually" Red Nose Day trailer

Catching up right where we left off, Mark still has his cue cards and is still knocking on Juliet's door, asking her to read them. But now, he's just a boy, standing in front of a girl, asking if she likes his beard.

The first trailer for the Love Actually short film continuation (is that what we're calling it now?) is here to support Red Nose Day. It's called Red Nose Day Actually, and GET IT, GET IT? The special has already aired in the U.K., and will air here May 25th in the U. S. of A. While we've still got roughy two weeks to go before we catch up with all our favorite characters, the first taste of it is here.