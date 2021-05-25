Lindsay Lohan Is Making Her Acting Comeback With a Movie That Sounds *So* Intriguing

It's been a few years since Lindsay Lohan was consistently on our TV and movie screens, but the Mean Girls star is making a comeback—this time, on a new project for Netflix.

This week, the streaming service announced that Lohan will be starring in a new rom-com, and the details of the plot are pretty intriguing.

"Lindsay Lohan will star in a new romantic comedy about a newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident," reads Netflix's description of the movie.

Even just from those few sentences, we're in. And being that it also takes place around Christmas time, this sounds like every Hallmark movie we've ever loved—except this time, it's starring Lohan, and it's definitely going to be interesting seeing her come back.

Sure, some fans on Twitter are comparing it to Overboard, the 1987 Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell movie with a similar plot...but come on. It's a rom-com. And it sounds like it's filled with all the best tropes of the genre!

According to Variety, the still untitled movie will begin production in November, which means it'll likely be released during the 2022 Christmas season. It's a while off, but whether it's legitimately good or super campy, so far, it seems like this one will be worth the wait. The rest of the cast hasn't been announced, but this movie already has the potential to be huge.