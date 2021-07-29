Lady Gaga Looks Like Italian Royalty in the First Poster for 'House of Gucci'

It's happening. The first movie posters for House of Gucci, starring Lady Gaga and Adam Driver, have landed, and Gaga looks like the regal being that she is in this stunning portrait. The movie's social media accounts dropped the posters for the main cast on July 29th, all with the caption "Stasera," which means this evening in Italian. Perhaps the first trailer is coming tonight?

Gaga took to her own social media to share her poster—which beautifully and rightfully labels her as Academy Award Winner Lady Gaga—and it sees her in the dark hair she's still sporting from the film, along with ruby red lipstick that we're currently coveting. Every single bit of this poster is flawless.

Directed by Ridley Scott, House of Gucci is based on the true story of the the murder of Maurizio Gucci (yes, like the fashion house). Lady Gaga plays the role of Maurizio's ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, according to Deadline, alongside Driver as Gucci himself. The real-life Reggiani was tried and convicted of orchestrating the assassination of Gucci in 1995 and spent 18 years locked up, per Deadline, before being released in 2016. Reggiani was well-known as one of Italy's fashion elite prior to Gucci's murder and was dubbed a Black Widow by local Italian newspapers during the trial, according to The New York Times.

We watched along as the cast took to some of the most beautiful spots in Italy to film—and loved every glimpse of the the hair and wardrobe from not just Lady Gaga, but Driver too. Thanks to this film taking place in the 1990s, the nostalgic looks have been simply superb.