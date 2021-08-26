The Internet Has *A Lot* to Say About Kristen Stewart Playing Princess Diana in 'Spencer'

We can always count on the internet to have opinions—regardless of the topic. As soon as Kristen Stewart was announced as Princess Diana in the upcoming film Spencer, the opinions started flying like wild. On August 26th, though, the general public got their first taste of the actress in action as the iconic princess with the movie's first teaser trailer, and they have more to say than ever before. But whereas many people were skeptical of Stewart taking on this role, her portrayal in this trailer has them flipping their script in support.