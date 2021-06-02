Here’s Why JoJo Siwa Wanted the Kissing Scene Changed in Her Upcoming Movie

JoJo Siwa is starring in a brand new film called Bounce, based on a young adult novel with the same name, about a girl who trades her family for another one. Though she's stoked to star in the film, there's one problem, according to Siwa. There's a kissing scene in the movie between her character and her male costar that she simply did not want to partake in. So, she petitioned to have the kissing scene removed from the film entirely—and her wish was granted.

"I'm madly in love and I do not want to kiss another human," Siwa told Entertainment Weekly on June 1st. "Especially because it's a man."

Siwa came out to her fans in January, though avoided labeling herself. She instead made her relationship with her current girlfriend, Kylie Prew, Instagram official, telling fans that she doesn't know how exactly she wants to identify, but that she thinks "humans are awesome."

Prew told Siwa that she thought the Bounce kissing scene was fine, but Siwa was concerned with how it would be perceived among her fanbase. "That's what they look at me as, not some character, not some fictional thing," she said, telling EW that her fans will simply see her kissing a boy rather than two characters kissing. "And so it's going to be a little weird."

"I'm not about it," Siwa continued. "I'm trying to get it pulled so bad. It'll happen. It'll get pulled."

And she literally willed it into existence. Hours after Siwa's EW interview went live yesterday, Bounce producer Caleeb Pinkett said the scene was nixed per the request of the star. "[Pinkett and Paramount] are 1000% supportive of me and assured me that I don't have to do anything I don't wanna do ever!!!" Siwa tweeted yesterday afternoon.