Let This 'Harry Potter' Quiz Sort You Into Your Hogwarts House

There comes a time when every Harry Potter fan wonders "what is my Hogwarts house?" Okay, we're downplaying it: True Potterheads have strong opinions on which Hogwarts house the sorting hat would place them in, and they're typically as adamant about the results as Lavender Brown was about making Ron Weasley fall in love with her in The Half-Blood Prince. We're talking heated debates on whether or not you'd be rocking yellow, red, green, or blue on your Hogwarts robes.

The four Hogwarts houses (cue Professor McGonagall's wise voice speaking to first years in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone)-Hufflepuff, Gryffindor, Slytherin, and Ravenclaw-are vastly different, and all have strengths and weaknesses, TBH. Hufflepuffs-bless their souls-are underestimated for their loyalty and strong work ethics, while Gryffindors are praised for their courage and forgiven for their rebellious streaks. Ravenclaws are whip-smart (they could "turn a whistle into a watch", as Mad-Eye Moody would say) but overly competitive, and while you can't deny Slytherin's sheer ambition, their sharp tongues don't do them any favors.

If you're a diehard Potterhead, we're sure you have a detailed "here's why I'm in this Hogwarts house" analysis you would gladly explain to us over steaming mugs of butterbeer, but we're about as interested in hearing that as Rita Skeeter is in hearing any sort of factual information. Below, take our Harry Potter Hogwarts house quiz to find out if you're a Hufflepuff, Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, or Slytherin.