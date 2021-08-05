The Full-Length Trailer for 'He's All That' Just Gave Us a Big Dose of Nostalgia

The trailer for Netflix's He's All That, the gender-swapped Gen Z update of She's All That, is here and it's going to give you a big scoop of nostalgia. The cherry on top? The new teen rom-com includes a music drop that will give you all the Y2K feels. Seriously, add Cyn's cover of Sixpence None the Richer to the Spotify playlist ASAP.

Just like the OG teen classic, this one begins with a bet. After a devastating breakup and an Insta Live meltdown, Queen Bee Padgett Sawyer (TikTok star Addison Rae) is looking to turn the least popular boy in school, Cameron Kweller (Tanner Buchanan), into the prom king.

Of course, she thinks she's got her work cut out for her, but, no surprise, he cleans up real nice. Like, really, really nice. The power of a razor indeed. And now she might be catching feelings for the boy who just got a serious glow-up.

All of that should sound familiar to anyone who has seen the 1999 classic starring Freddie Prinze Jr. Unfortunately, Prinze doesn't show up in the trailer for the film from Mean Girls director Mark Waters, but She's All That star Rachael Leigh Cook is back as Rae's mom. (No, she's not playing all-grown-up Laney Boggs, sorry.)

Matthew Lillard, who played reality TV star/bad boyfriend Brock Hudson, also pops up in the clip. Let's hope he re-creates his legendary house party dance before this film is through.