If You're Hoping for a 'Harry Potter' Reunion for the 20th Anniversary, Daniel Radcliffe Has News

In November it'll be a full two decades since the first installment in the Harry Potter series—Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, of course—hit theaters, but it doesn't sound like we're going to see the cast back together anytime soon (at least, not in character). In a July 7th interview with Entertainment Tonight, Daniel Radcliffe shared an update on any potential Potter reunions, and, well...it's not looking good.

According to Radcliffe, the official plan right now is that there is "no plan" for an upcoming Harry Potter reunion. Bummer!

"I'm in the Dominican Republic at the moment filming and then I'm going to be busy, kind of working on bits and pieces until the end of the year," Radcliffe said. "So yeah, I don't know. I'm sure there will be some sort of celebration but I don't know if we will be getting together or anything. I'm sorry if that's a bit of a disappointment to anyone."

"A bit of a disappointment" might be an understatement for fans who have been hoping the 20-year anniversary would be a good time for the Hogwarts alumni to get back together...just saying.

That doesn't mean it's never happening, though—it's just not in the works right now. These days, Radcliffe is busy with his series Miracle Workers, so it makes sense if he's not thinking about his past work right now...even if it happened to be a massive movie franchise that impacted millions of people. NBD, whatever.