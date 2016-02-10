This fan theory proves that “Aladdin” was connected to "Beauty and the Beast"

The early ’90s was an incredible time for Disney movies. It was the beginning of the Disney Renaissance, a period when some of the studio’s most beloved animated films were released. Beauty and the Beast came out in 1991, and Aladdin followed the very next year. And it turns out, there’s a clever promo for the latter movie hidden in the former. We just discovered this theory shared by tumblr user Disneymom, and our minds are totally blown. We wouldn’t be surprised to find out it’s true—Disney recently confirmed that another longstanding Aladdin fan theory is true.

As we know from the introductory song in Beauty and the Beast, Belle is a most peculiar mademoiselle. She makes her way through the town to the bookshop, passing the baker and the woman who desperately needs six eggs. She’s eager for a new book but the shopkeeper doesn’t have any new titles, so she selects one of her trusty standbys for a good re-reading.

“Well, it’s my favorite,” she justifies to the shopkeeper. “Far off places, daring sword fights, magic spells, a prince in disguise!”

Hold on—that story sounds familiar. It sounds an awful lot like the plot of Aladdin! Could it be that Disney placed a promo for Aladdin within Beauty and the Beast? It certainly seems that way.

Far off places: check.

picture-of-aladdin-palace-photo.jpg Credit: Disney

Daring sword fights: check.

picture-of-aladdin-sword-fight-photo.jpg Credit: Disney

Magic spells: check.

picture-of-aladdin-genie-photo.jpg Credit: Disney

A prince in disguise: check.

picture-of-aladdin-prince-ali-photo.jpg Credit: Disney

Okay, maybe it’s a coincidence. But when the song picks up a few seconds later, Belle ties her beloved book to Aladdin again. She sings, “Oh, isn’t this amazing? It’s my favorite part because you’ll see, here’s where she meets Prince Charming, but she won’t discover that it’s him ‘til chapter three.”