Doctor Strange has bad news for the God of Thunder in the latest "Thor: Ragnarok" trailer

Thor might’ve missed out on the fun of Captain America: Civil War, but don’t worry — he’s been plenty, plenty busy lately. And in a new trailer for Thor: Ragnarok, we see all the trouble he might have on his plate. Plus, Doctor Strange drops by to give him some, um, less than great news.

WHAT 👏 A 👏 PAL 👏

Marvel left us excited for another Thor and Doctor Strange (aka Chris Hemsworth and Benedict Cumberbatch) meet-up when the two bro-ed out together in a post-credits scene after Doctor Strange. You all remember, right? Honestly, how could you forget this dynamic duo!

thor_beer.gif Credit: Marvel Studios

And now we finally get to see the two together again in the recently released international trailer for the upcoming third Thor film — titled Thor: Ragnarok. We knew Stephen Strange would be making an appearance, and now we finally have visual proof. But unfortunately, he’s bringing Thor some not-great news.

thordoctorstrange.gif Credit: Marvel Studios

In the trailer, Doctor Strange (along with his cape, obvi) stops by to deliver a message to Thor.

“Thor, I sense a great change in your future. Destiny has dire plans for you, my friend.”

Not a super helpful message, but thanks, bud! Never fear, though, because Thor isn’t concerned. He replies, “I have dire plans for destiny.”

We also see Cate Blanchett as Hela, and she looks pretty damn terrifying. It seems like she and Thor have a lot to fight about too: