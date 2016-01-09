Drooling over this stunning 'Doctor Strange' concept art
You’ve already seen the promo images for Marvel’s highly-anticipated upcoming film, Doctor Strange, but now we’ve been gifted with some ultra-high quality concept art. This high resolution art is what dreams are made of. The images feature Cumberbatch in full costume and show Strange’s Chamber of Relics. Commence fangirl squealing now …
The film centers around Stephen Strange (Cumberbatch) who’s a world-renowned, egotistical neurosurgeon. After being injured in a career-ending car accident, he meets the “Ancient One” and enters the world of magic and mysticism.
Doctor Strange stars Benedict Cumberbatch (Stephen Strange), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Baron Mordo), and Tilda Swinton (The Ancient One). It’s set to release in theaters November 4, 2016! It’s set to be the most magical Marvel film yet and, honestly, we can’t wait.
(Images via Disney/Marvel.)