Disney is making a movie about dolphins, and the trailer is flipperin' fantastic!

For those of you counting down until Disneynature’s Born in China next week, there’s another film on the horizon, and it’s about dolphins.

Disney just shared the first trailer for Dolphins, the latest in its documentary series. The film chronicles the life of a dolphin named Echo. We follow Echo “as he learns how to survive and find his place in this extraordinary world.”

The trailer is only a minute long. But we’re already completely charmed by the beautiful imagery.

Disney created Disneynature in 2008 as an independent documentary film unit. Its films feature animals in the wild. Many of the movies are released around Earth Day and feature celebrity narrators. James Earl Jones voiced Earth, the first in the series. Pierce Brosnan, Meryl Streep, and Tina Fey have also narrated films.

Dolphins is directed and produced by the team that did Bears and African Cats, so they know how to get up close and personal with the animals.

Unfortunately, we have to wait until 2018 for Dolphins, but Born in China will certainly tide us over. Check out the trailer, where adorable baby pandas abound. (Also, John Krasinski is narrating, so count us in.)

Born in China was shot over three years, and Jane Goodall is a vocal advocate. Goodall is an ambassador for Disneynature, but wanted to reiterate that the magic is all the animals themselves.

"These photographers wait year in and year out and so they're able to show the characters of these animals," she told The Associated Press. "And people say, 'Oh, Disneynature gives animals a character.' No, the animals have their own character."