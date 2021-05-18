The 'Dear Evan Hansen' Trailer Just Filled Me With So Many Different Emotions

One of Broadway's most popular and beloved shows is finally heading to the big screen in September. Dear Evan Hansen starring Ben Platt will make its theatrical debut on September 24th and the trailer just landed today. Whether or not you're familiar with the story, this trailer is sure to send all your emotions into a tailspin.

The Tony-winning musical tells the story of a high school kid struggling with his mental health and trying to fit in. He finds his world turned upside down when a little white lie gets taken too far and he's suddenly not only given hope for himself but he gives hope to others—before it eventually comes crashing down. It's a beautifully woven story of how difficult life can be sometimes, especially as a teenager with social media—and it's paired with award-winning music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who also did the music for La La Land and The Greatest Showman.

Watch the trailer for Dear Evan Hansen

Who's in the cast and crew of the Dear Evan Hansen movie?

Platt is reprising the title role he had on Broadway and will play Evan Hansen. Julianne Moore plays his mother; Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, Colton Ryan, and Nik Dodani play school classmates; and Danny Pino and Amy Adams will also star in the film.

The film is directed by Stephen Chbosky, whose previous work includes Perks of Being a Wallflower (which he also wrote) and Wonder. Chbosky also wrote the live-action Beauty and the Beast movie. The movie was written by Steven Levenson, who also wrote the stage production.

Is Dear Evan Hansen still on Broadway?