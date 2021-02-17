Emma Stone in the ‘Cruella’ Trailer Just Gave Us Something to Look Forward to This Year

Hours after the Cruella movie poster was shared on the film's social media, Emma Stone debuted as the notorious 101 Dalmatians villainess Cruella de Vil in Disney's first trailer for the upcoming movie.

The La La Land star looks completely unrecognizable in her punk-rock style, and the dark lipstick and smokey eye makeup further complement her character's '70s-inspired 'fit. Stone's signature look is derived from Glenn Close's Cruella in the 1996 live-action adaptation of 101 Dalmatians as well as the 1961 animated classic One Hundred and One Dalmatians.

In the trailer released today, Stone's raspy accent is heard in a voiceover explaining how the world is scared of her, since she is a "psycho." The black-and-white-haired diva continues to quote Helen Reddy's feminist anthem, "I am woman, hear me roar."

Fans on Twitter shared their thoughts on the new trailer, primarily on their excitement for her character and fashionable outfits.

Although, the phrase 'Disney's Joker' began trending on Twitter when many compared the two villains.

At D23 in August 2019, Disney hinted that the film would be another origin story for one of their iconic villains, similar to 2014's Maleficent. The live-action prequel will be following a young Cruella de Vil, a designer who becomes obsessed with dogs' skins. Her backstory will take place in 1970s London, directed by I, Tonya filmmaker Craig Gillespie. Other cast members include Emma Thompson, Mark Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Joel Fry, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.