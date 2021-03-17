21 of the Hottest TV and Movie Sex Scenes for Your Viewing Pleasure

Let's be real: You've totally watched a movie or TV show solely for the sex scene before. There's a reason Bridgerton is the most-streamed show on Netflix—and it's not because of the gorgeous costumes. Hot sex scenes are our guilty pleasure, and especially this year, when we're getting way less action IRL, we're indulging in some steamy screen time more than ever before.

Best TV sex scenes:

Bridgerton: Daphne and Simon in the library. (S1 Ep 6)

This one's a no-brainer. Bridgerton is one of the sexiest shows of all time (Ashton Kutcher thought Mila Kunis was watching a porno in bed—that's when you know it's good). The question is, which sex scene is the best? It's tough for us to choose just one, dear reader, but we might have to pick Simon going down on Daphne in the library in Episode 6. It's even hotter than our school girl fantasies.

Normal People: Connell and Marianne reunite. (S1 Ep 5)

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal have just as much chemistry as their characters Marianne and Connell in Sally Rooney's novel Normal People. When the sexiness of the book hit the screen on the Hulu show, it exceeded our expectations. There are tons of sex scenes between these on-again-off-again characters throughout the limited series, but our favorite is in Episode 5 when Marianne is fresh out of the shower and Connell slowly unties her robe to get things going. Swoon.

Insecure: Issa and Nathan in the ferris wheel. (S3 Ep5)

Not only does Issa Rae's HBO comedy Insecure highlight important topics like gender-racial inequality in the workplace, but you can't deny the hot sex scenes, either. Particularly, this one that takes place on a ferris wheel. Yeah—it's a lot hotter than your childhood "kiss me on top of the Ferris wheel" daydreams.

Riverdale: Betty and Archie in the shower. (S5 Ep5)

Four seasons of sexual tension built up before Barchie stans got to see Betty Cooper and Archie Andrews finally hook up on Riverdale—and it was worth the wait. In Season 5 Episode 5, the old friends hit the shower together, and it's steamy, indeed.

Grey's Anatomy: Derek and Meredith in the exam room. (S2, Ep27)

Grey's Anatomy is, of course, filled with sex scenes inside and outside of Seattle Grace Hospital. In Season 2 Episode 27, Meredith and Derek have a forbidden romp in an exam room. It's off-limits, X-rated, and so full of passion.

Hollywood: Every Episode.

Ryan Murphy's latest Netflix show Hollywood is stacked with graphic sex scenes, so take your pick of the litter here.

Gossip Girl: Nate and Serena in the kitchen. (S3, Ep14)

Gossip Girl is full of hot sex scenes between a wide array of characters (remember that threesome between Vanessa, Dan, and Hilary Duff's character in Season 3?) However, our favorite has to be Serena Vanderwoodsen and Nate Archibald doing the deed in the kitchen in Season 3 Episode 14. Whipped cream, strawberries, and a whole lot of heat make for a nice wake-up call.

Best movie sex scenes:

The Notebook: Allie and Noah in the rain.

"Why didn't you write me?!" Who could forget the iconic rain scene where Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams's characters rekindle their teenage summer romance as adults? It's intense, emotional, and oh-so-sexy.

The Photograph: Mae and Michael in bed.

This 2020 film tells the story of the estranged daughter of a famous photographer who falls in love with the journalist investigating her late mother's life. Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield share romantic sex scenes set to sensual music—what's not to love?

Call Me By Your Name: Elio and Oliver's first night together.

There are no elongated sex scenes in Call Me By Your Name, but there is lots of buildup and chemistry between the lead characters, Elio and Oliver. If you're into summer romances in Italy, this movie will really get you going.

Duck Butter: Naima and Sergio all night long.

In Duck Butter, two women meet at a club and agree to get to know each other by having sex every hour for 24 hours. A dream come true?

A Star Is Born: Ally and Jackson's first time having sex.

It's no secret Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper have serious chemistry in A Star Is Born. When their characters have sex for the first time, it's in the hazy morning light, followed by room service in robes. Yes, please.

Moonlight: Chiron and Kevin on the beach.

When you think of Moonlight, you might remember the 2017 Oscars Best Picture mixup. But what's really special about the film is how it highlights the life of a Black boy growing up, exploring his sexuality, and struggling with abuse. Realistic sex scenes are not only important in this film, but intimate, too.

Below Her Mouth: Dallas and Jasmine on the staircase.

Below Her Mouth highlights a lesbian affair (ironically involving a woman engaged to a straight man). Expect lots of oral sex scenes very close to porn—but much more artful. You can watch it on Netflix—and look out for the staircase scene.

Carol: Carol and Therese in bed on NYE.

Kate Blanchett and Rooney Mara's chemistry is off the charts in Carol. It's been the subject of many TikTok videos lately, so you know it's legit.

Y Tu Mama Tambien: Luisa and Julio in the Car.

This movie sex scene is urgent, intense, and takes place in a car, which is always risky and fun. You don't have to understand Spanish to know Luisa and Julio are really enjoying themselves here.

Pretty Woman: Vivian and Edward in the piano lounge.

There's something sexy about a musician, right? When Vivian (Julia Roberts) finds Edward (Richard Gere) playing the piano in an empty lounge, of course it turns into a sensual moment (one of many in Pretty Woman, we might add).

Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 2: Edward and Bella on their honeymoon.

Ah, the Twilight saga. Relish in this intense, vampire love scene on Bella and Edward's honeymoon.

Blue Valentine: Dean and Cindy when they choose their "song."

You can't go wrong with Ryan Gosling—especially when he's shirtless and offering a full view of his abs. Plus, it doesn't hurt that this movie gives a realistic portrayal of a woman receiving oral sex.

Friends with Benefits: Jamie and Dylan in L.A.

There are lots of sex scenes between Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake in this rom-com, but most occur when they are "just friends." However, when the pair visits Los Angeles, they finally cross the line from friends to more than friends, and it's super romantic and sexy.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days: Andie and Ben in the shower.