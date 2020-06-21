Movies

A good movie is like fuel for the soul, and we're always on the lookout for the best new movie releases. From badass female leads to books that make it to the big screen, we cover the latest from Hollywood and beyond. So before you head to the movie theater or stream a new flick, check HelloGiggles for the latest movie buzz including reviews, trailers, celebrity interviews, and behind-the-scenes gossip from Hollywood.

Most Recent

Which Early '00s Rom-Com Character You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Which Early '00s Rom-Com Character You Are, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Jenna Rink with a Sam Montgomery rising, perhaps?
Regé-Jean Page Is Starring in a Movie With Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, and We’re Already Sweating

Regé-Jean Page Is Starring in a Movie With Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, and We’re Already Sweating

We're *very* okay, but we're also not okay at all.
Three '90s Film Tropes That Shaped Our Childhood—and Harmed Our Values

Three '90s Film Tropes That Shaped Our Childhood—and Harmed Our Values

From 'She's All That' to 'Never Been Kissed.'
In 'Minari', Asian American Women Are Finally Allowed To Be Complex Human Beings

In 'Minari', Asian American Women Are Finally Allowed To Be Complex Human Beings

The movie is an essential reminder that immigrants don't conform to any one stereotype.
You Mean to Tell Us Anne Hathaway Almost Wasn’t in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’?!

You Mean to Tell Us Anne Hathaway Almost Wasn’t in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’?!

There could be no other Andy Sachs.
Emma Stone in the ‘Cruella’ Trailer Just Gave Us Something to Look Forward to This Year

Emma Stone in the ‘Cruella’ Trailer Just Gave Us Something to Look Forward to This Year

"I am woman, hear me roar."

More Movies

Brandy Is Excited for a New Generation to See Whitney Houston in an "Enchanting Light"

Brandy Is Excited for a New Generation to See Whitney Houston in an "Enchanting Light"

We're patiently waiting for the clock to strike midnight to open Disney+!
Madeline Brewer On What 'The Handmaid’s Tale' Can Teach Us About Political Gaslighting 

Madeline Brewer On What 'The Handmaid’s Tale' Can Teach Us About Political Gaslighting 

"The more you see it, the more you're able to recognize it, and the more you're able to stop it from happening to you."
Naomi Ackie Will Play Whitney Houston in an Upcoming Biopic

Naomi Ackie Will Play Whitney Houston in an Upcoming Biopic

‘She’s All That’s’ Rachael Leigh Cook Has Joined the Reboot

‘She’s All That’s’ Rachael Leigh Cook Has Joined the Reboot

Patty Jenkins Will Be the First Woman to Direct a ‘Star Wars’ Movie

Patty Jenkins Will Be the First Woman to Direct a ‘Star Wars’ Movie

12 Hanukkah Movies and TV Episodes That'll Light Your Festive Spirit

12 Hanukkah Movies and TV Episodes That'll Light Your Festive Spirit

16 Black History Month Movies to Stream on Hulu, Netflix, and More

From powerful documentaries to stories based on real-life events, these films enlighten and inspire.

All Movies

The Cast of 'Harry Potter' Reunited 19 Years After the First Film Premiered

The Cast of 'Harry Potter' Reunited 19 Years After the First Film Premiered

16 Thanksgiving Movies to Watch After You Devour Your Turkey Feast

16 Thanksgiving Movies to Watch After You Devour Your Turkey Feast

Shonda Rhimes Takes On Christmas With a New 'Nutcracker' Netflix Documentary

Shonda Rhimes Takes On Christmas With a New 'Nutcracker' Netflix Documentary

'Borat 2's' Maria Bakalova Talks About Filming *That* Scene With Rudy Giuliani 

'Borat 2's' Maria Bakalova Talks About Filming *That* Scene With Rudy Giuliani 

Vanessa Hudgens Plays Three Characters in 'The Princess Switch' Sequel

Vanessa Hudgens Plays Three Characters in 'The Princess Switch' Sequel

Awkwafina and Sandra Oh Will Play Sisters in a New Netflix Comedy 

Awkwafina and Sandra Oh Will Play Sisters in a New Netflix Comedy 

An NSYNC Movie Is Coming From ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Creator Rachel Bloom 

An NSYNC Movie Is Coming From ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Creator Rachel Bloom 

Watch the ‘Hocus Pocus’ Sanderson Sisters Reunite to Cast a Crucial Spell

Watch the ‘Hocus Pocus’ Sanderson Sisters Reunite to Cast a Crucial Spell

Drew Barrymore Reprised Her Iconic ‘Scream’ Role for 2020 and LOL

Drew Barrymore Reprised Her Iconic ‘Scream’ Role for 2020 and LOL

The ‘Legally Blonde’ Reunion Gives Us Endorphins, and Endorphins Make Us Happy

The ‘Legally Blonde’ Reunion Gives Us Endorphins, and Endorphins Make Us Happy

Fans Stand Up for Brie Larson and Tessa Thompson as Marvel Stars Defend Chris Pratt

Fans Stand Up for Brie Larson and Tessa Thompson as Marvel Stars Defend Chris Pratt

Kimberly J. Brown Recreated Her 'Halloweentown' Look and Won TikTok

Kimberly J. Brown Recreated Her 'Halloweentown' Look and Won TikTok

I Watched 'Practical Magic' for the First Time in 10 Years and It's So Different Than I Remembered

I Watched 'Practical Magic' for the First Time in 10 Years and It's So Different Than I Remembered

Robin Givens Responded to News That Jamie Foxx Will Star in a Mike Tyson Biopic

Robin Givens Responded to News That Jamie Foxx Will Star in a Mike Tyson Biopic

A TikTok User Discovered a ‘Hocus Pocus’ Easter Egg in ‘Halloweentown’

A TikTok User Discovered a ‘Hocus Pocus’ Easter Egg in ‘Halloweentown’

Here’s How to Watch Pixar's ‘Soul’ Now That It’s Skipping Theaters

Here’s How to Watch Pixar's ‘Soul’ Now That It’s Skipping Theaters

Our Top 10 Picks For The Most Festive Holiday Movies to Watch on Netflix

Our Top 10 Picks For The Most Festive Holiday Movies to Watch on Netflix

Tyra Banks Revealed She’s in Talks for a ‘Coyote Ugly’ Sequel

Tyra Banks Revealed She’s in Talks for a ‘Coyote Ugly’ Sequel

Mindy Kaling "Can't Wait" to Hear What People Think of Her 'Legally Blonde 3' Script

Mindy Kaling "Can't Wait" to Hear What People Think of Her 'Legally Blonde 3' Script

28 Movies From the Early 2000s We’re Re-Watching ASAP

28 Movies From the Early 2000s We’re Re-Watching ASAP

The ‘Mean Girls’ Reunion Was for a More Important Date Than October 3rd

The ‘Mean Girls’ Reunion Was for a More Important Date Than October 3rd

11 Scary Movies That Are More Than Just Guts and Gore

11 Scary Movies That Are More Than Just Guts and Gore

Netflix Released Images from Chadwick Boseman’s Final Film

Netflix Released Images from Chadwick Boseman’s Final Film

Keira Knightley Says We Need to Stop Giving Men a "Free Pass" When It Comes to Parenting

Keira Knightley Says We Need to Stop Giving Men a "Free Pass" When It Comes to Parenting

Netflix Is Dropping Its Own New Slate of Christmas Movies Soon

Netflix Is Dropping Its Own New Slate of Christmas Movies Soon

Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://hellogiggles.com