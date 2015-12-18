Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Some last minute gifts to get your S.O. if you've been procrastinating

No matter how much we try to plan ahead, the holidays somehow manage to sneak up on us every year. Before we know it, we find ourselves scrambling — and like everyone else, we end up lost in the hoards of shoppers elbowing their way to the last copy of Die Hard at the mall.

Of course, the pressure to gift something great is especially strong when it comes to our boyfriends/girlfriends/spouses/not-really-sure-but-definitely-more-than-friends/etc. But fear not, Gigglers: We have your back. When it comes to our loved ones, a little procrastination shouldn’t get in the way of giving some awesome gifts.

‘Tis the season for last-minute shopping — so here are just a few easy suggestions for that special someone in your life.

Your favorite book

There are few gifts as meaningful as a book — so if you’re pressed for time this holiday season, why not gift a favorite to your dearly beloved? If you have the time, go through and underline your favorite parts. But if not, definitely add a personal note to the front to make it extra special.

Alcohol

Splurge on an extra fancy bottle of bubbly or whiskey to celebrate the holidays and your awesome relationship. Package it with some pretty glasses or whiskey stones and a nice wheel of cheese to make it complete.

Slippers and a lounging robe

Gone are the days where socks are considered a disappointing gift. (Is this what it means to be an adult?) Give the gift of luxury this holiday season by getting your significant other something extra cozy. Soft slippers and a cushy robe make a home feel surprisingly luxe.

Recommendations: J. Crew Factory Slippers (Men / Women); Lands End Plush Fleece Robe (Men / Women)

A magazine subscription

Everyone loves getting mail — and if that mail happens to be super pretty and/or informative, all the better. Wrap the most current issue and put it under the tree, along with a note that says a year’s worth is to come!

Succulents

If you’re not ready to commit to a pet, why not start by co-parenting some plants? Succulents are extra easy to take care of and make a nice addition to any home — even if your partner doesn’t have a green thumb.

Matching onesies

We’re pro-onesies here at HelloGiggles. They’re comfortable, cozy, and cool — perfect for lounging around in the winter. If you’re looking for a goofy gift for that special someone in your life, matching onesies should do the trick. Plus, they’re actually pretty useful as sleepwear.

A food subscription box

Just like a good magazine (see above), getting monthly packages is always a delight. Dabble in some new exotic eats, standard comfort foods, or healthy snacks year-round under the guise of expanding your partner’s horizons. Even better, pick a food subscription box that actually requires you to cook together!

Bus/plane tickets to somewhere fun

We’ve all read the studies that say it’s better to spend your money on experiences than things. So why not experience somewhere new with your partner? There are always tons of cheap fares to weird places, especially during this time of the year. Even if it’s just a day trip, you’ll get to go on an adventure together.

A handwritten book of haikus

If all else fails, a handmade present always takes the cake. Even if you don’t have a crafty or creative bone in your body, anyone can write a haiku. Buy a small, cute notebook and fill it with love poems for your #1. The more ridiculous/terrible the better, but if you happen to be Shakespeare reincarnated, that works, too.