The First Photo of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana Is Actually Uncanny

You thought Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in Netflix's The Crown was good? Wait till you get a peek at Kristen Stewart as Princess Di in Pablo Larraín's Spencer. The first photo from the film shows Stewart in full Princess of Wales regalia—black hat, sheer veil, red coat, and black pussy-bow blouse—and it's honestly hard to see where Princess Diana ends and Stewart starts.

Principal photography has begun on the Spencer film, which takes place over a single weekend in Diana's life during which she decides to leave her husband Prince Charles.

"Spencer is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life," Stewart said, per Variety. "It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name: Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her."

Image zoom Credit: Neon

Stewart's costars in Spencer include Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner), Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), and Sean Harris (Mission: Impossible), though their roles in the film have not yet been made public.

The movie is set to debut later this year ahead of the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death in 2022.

"Working on the script has been a pleasure," Spencer writer Steven Knight (creator of Peaky Blinders) told Variety. "I think it's a different perspective on a story that we don't all know well, but we all feel we now are a part of it. And I just found the whole thing fascinating. To talk to people who knew her and to try and get a view of this person—who this person really was—who was an ordinary person in extraordinary situations, is the way I think of her."