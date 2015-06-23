Janet Jackson's first single in 7 years is FINALLY here, and it's an A+ slow jam

Since announcing her comeback album and world tour last month, Janet Jackson has treated us to more than a few surprises.

After teasing us with a brief (albeit mysterious) 43-second audio clip on Twitter last week, Janet has finally blessed us with a full-length tune!

Just yesterday, Janet took to Twitter to share her latest single, “No Sleeep” (that’s with three e’s in case you were wondering). Attached was a heartfelt note to, who we assume is, her husband Wissam Al Mana: “I dedicate this to My Love”. D’awwww.

Warm and fuzzy feelings aside, “No Sleeep” brings back those retro Janet sounds in a VERY serious way. We’re talking “That’s The Way Love Goes” circa 1993 kinda vibes, people.

There’s no auto tune, no synthesizers — just Janet’s gorgeous voice ringing over a smooth bass line. And, in case you needed further confirmation of these throwback vibes, Janet enlisted the help of longtime friends/super producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis to produce the new track. The duo famously produced monster hits for Janet, including “When I Think of You,” “That’s The Way Love Goes,” “Escapade,” and “Miss You Much,” just to name a few. How’s that for getting back to the basics?

Even in 2015, Janet maintains that timeless sound we can’t get enough of. If “No Sleeep” is any indication of what the rest of her album, we’ve got a lot to look forward to.

Now, if you will, please open your ears to the Janet nostalgia found below. Anyone else feel like this is the perfect tune to accompany you on a quiet night drive?