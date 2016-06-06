An iconic superhero is coming to "Supergirl" Season 2

Shortly after CBS made the announcement that Supergirl‘s new home will be over at The CW, the show’s new network has made its own (more exciting) announcement. A very special superhero will be making an appearance in the opening episodes of the second season. And that special someone is none other than the Man of Steel himself.

The CW announced, “The iconic character of Superman will first be seen visiting his cousin Kara in National City at the beginning of the series’ second season. We are currently in the casting process for this role.”

Executive producer Andrew Kreisberg added, “Greg, Ali and I are beyond thrilled to welcome Clark Kent and his slightly-more-famous alter ego to the world of Supergirl. Superman will be appearing in the first two episodes of the new season and we cannot wait to see who next dons the red cape!”

Neither can we! Seriously, can we get a personal email or text when the decision has been made? Superman and Supergirl together on one show is what superhero dreams are made of — as long as he doesn’t overshadow his cousin, of course. After all, the show is about Supergirl, not Superman.

This won’t be the first time Superman has made an appearance on the show. He showed up a few times in the first season, but he has rarely been seen as anything more than a blur.

The CW is hoping Superman’s appearance on the show will help boost ratings, because switching a show to a new network is always a tricky thing.