Holland Taylor gushed about Sarah Paulson, and it's making us believe in love again
Need new relationship goals? We got ’em right here. And they are Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor.
The celebrity couple have been together since 2015 and given us too many beloved moments to handle.
Taylor tweeted her heart out for Paulson during the Emmys last year, and swooned over her look at the Golden Globes this year. Meanwhile, Paulson has also made no secret of their love, declaring it in an interview with the New York Times last March.
All the feelings. Right now.
Taylor appeared on the Sandyland With Sandra Bernhard SiriusXM radio show this week, and pure love gushed out when she spoke of girlfriend Paulson.
She continues to say that she is the “luckiest person in the world” being with Paulson, and that public support for the two has been majorly appreciated.
Listen to the interview here. (Have tissues ready because you will literally cry heart emojis.)
We heart these two so much!
If only we could all have a partner who so happily brags about how great we all are. It’s time to start taking some notes from these two lovebirds!