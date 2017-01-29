Holland Taylor gushed about Sarah Paulson, and it's making us believe in love again

Need new relationship goals? We got ’em right here. And they are Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor.

The celebrity couple have been together since 2015 and given us too many beloved moments to handle.

"What I can say absolutely is that I am in love, and that person happens to be Holland Taylor,” she said.

All the feelings. Right now.

Taylor appeared on the Sandyland With Sandra Bernhard SiriusXM radio show this week, and pure love gushed out when she spoke of girlfriend Paulson.

"I can't talk about my life today and not mention this wonderful love," the Two and a Half Men actress says.

She continues to say that she is the “luckiest person in the world” being with Paulson, and that public support for the two has been majorly appreciated.

"It has to be part of what is the most wonderful thing in my life," the 74-year-old actress says. "The whole embrace of this wonderful relationship, which makes everything else makes sense."

Listen to the interview here. (Have tissues ready because you will literally cry heart emojis.)

We heart these two so much!