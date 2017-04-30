Is there any Broadway cast more iconic than the one for Hamilton‘s original run? Obviously yes, but Lin-Manuel Miranda’s merry troupe is making moves across the entertainment world in good time. And one of our most favorite stars is heading to the great wide world of streaming TV.

Daveed Diggs, who originated Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, is an upcoming guest star on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

COMMENCE FREAKOUT!

Diggs was already the member of rap group clipping. before he began his work on the Great White Way. Since dropping his dual starring Hamilton role, he made a splash on other shows like Blackish and The Get Down. It seems he’s headed back to Netflix again, per a Tribeca Film Festival panel featuring the show’s starring creatives. (A long-winded way of saying, both Tina Fey and Ellie Kemper were on the panel.)

There were, of course, other revelations about the show. Maya Rudolph has a guest role too! But we’re especially living for Diggs’s announcement because he’s not just any ole guest star. No, he’s going to be a love interest for Kimmy, and it will probably be as adorable as it sounds.

In the midst of searching for a GIF of Diggs, I found this one of him and future co-star Jane Krakowski.