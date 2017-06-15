Hailey Baldwin opens up about having different political opinions than her parents, and it's relatable AF

Disagreeing with your family on politics can be one of the most awkward things ever. And it looks like celebrities aren’t immune to this either. Hailey Baldwin recently opened up about her own family’s differing political opinions, and how they impact their relationship. We can totally relate to how uncomfortable this can be — after all, fighting with your parents about politics is never fun.

In a recent interview with Elle UK, model Hailey Baldwin covered all sorts of topics. But she was particularly vocal about how to deal when your parents have different political views than you. It’s not easy when you find yourself divided on important issues, but at the end of the day, Hailey Baldwin believes you have to be true to yourself.

“I’ve differed with my dad on pretty much everything in politics, especially lately, but I’m 100% my own person,” she told Elle UK. Hailey Baldwin is, of course, referring to her famous father, Stephen Baldwin (a long-time Trump enthusiast). But Hailey Baldwin has a fairly zen attitude about dealing with familial differences, particularly of the political variety.

"It is what is it. They’re my family at the end of the day. I love them to death, but it’s never going to permanently change anything for me. I’ve always had my own thoughts on politics.”