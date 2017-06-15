Hailey Baldwin opens up about having different political opinions than her parents, and it's relatable AF
Disagreeing with your family on politics can be one of the most awkward things ever. And it looks like celebrities aren’t immune to this either. Hailey Baldwin recently opened up about her own family’s differing political opinions, and how they impact their relationship. We can totally relate to how uncomfortable this can be — after all, fighting with your parents about politics is never fun.
In a recent interview with Elle UK, model Hailey Baldwin covered all sorts of topics. But she was particularly vocal about how to deal when your parents have different political views than you. It’s not easy when you find yourself divided on important issues, but at the end of the day, Hailey Baldwin believes you have to be true to yourself.
“I’ve differed with my dad on pretty much everything in politics, especially lately, but I’m 100% my own person,” she told Elle UK. Hailey Baldwin is, of course, referring to her famous father, Stephen Baldwin (a long-time Trump enthusiast). But Hailey Baldwin has a fairly zen attitude about dealing with familial differences, particularly of the political variety.
We absolutely understand where Hailey Baldwin is coming from, and think she’s got the right attitude. When it comes to things that really matter, you need to believe in yourself your convictions — no matter what your parents might have to say.